Radhikka Madan's long-delayed 'Sanaa' to release this year?

Director Sudhanshu Saria's film Sanaa, starring Radhikka Madan , might finally be ready for its India release. The movie has been making rounds at global festivals since 2022, but hasn't yet reached Indian audiences. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saria revealed that he is not in a hurry and is focused on finding the right partner to ensure that the mental health drama gets its due.

Director's statement We are working hard to find the perfect partner: Saria Saria emphasized that he isn't rushing the release of Sanaa. He told Mid-Day, "I don't want to be first. I don't want to be fast. I want to get it right." "So, we are working hard to find the perfect partner to get Sanaa to the screen. I want to make sure it's presented to the audience in the correct way."

Film's journey It's a relevant film, says Saria Saria is optimistic about the release of Sanaa, which delves into mental health issues. He said, "It's a relevant film, and we have screened it a handful of times in countries around the world. We are guarding the message." "We know there is a certain kind of film that the industry believes people want to see. Navigating that with a sensitive film is its own journey." "If [the release] happens this year, fantastic. Otherwise, I'm in no rush."

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