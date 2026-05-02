Radhikka Madan's long-delayed 'Sanaa' to release this year?
What's the story
Director Sudhanshu Saria's film Sanaa, starring Radhikka Madan, might finally be ready for its India release. The movie has been making rounds at global festivals since 2022, but hasn't yet reached Indian audiences. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saria revealed that he is not in a hurry and is focused on finding the right partner to ensure that the mental health drama gets its due.
Director's statement
We are working hard to find the perfect partner: Saria
Saria emphasized that he isn't rushing the release of Sanaa. He told Mid-Day, "I don't want to be first. I don't want to be fast. I want to get it right." "So, we are working hard to find the perfect partner to get Sanaa to the screen. I want to make sure it's presented to the audience in the correct way."
Film's journey
It's a relevant film, says Saria
Saria is optimistic about the release of Sanaa, which delves into mental health issues. He said, "It's a relevant film, and we have screened it a handful of times in countries around the world. We are guarding the message." "We know there is a certain kind of film that the industry believes people want to see. Navigating that with a sensitive film is its own journey." "If [the release] happens this year, fantastic. Otherwise, I'm in no rush."
Film's premiere
Everything to know about 'Sanaa'
Sanaa had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2022. It also stars Sohum Shah and Pooja Bhatt, with music by Vishal Mishra and lyrics by Anvitaa Dutt Guptan. Meanwhile, Saria has previously directed Ulajh and two episodes of Big Girls Don't Cry.