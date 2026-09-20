Raghwani's Bihar Sharif jewelry launch turns chaotic, car windows broken

Afterwards, Raghwani shared a video assuring fans that she was safe and unharmed, and thanked her supporters and appealed to them for their continued support.

Meanwhile, police said administrative permission had not been obtained, though organizers say they did notify authorities.

For those curious: Kajal initially worked in Gujarati films, has done over 50 movies since her Bhojpuri debut in 2013, and is set to appear next in Rise and Fall 2.