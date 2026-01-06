Rahi Anil Barve's 'Mayasabha' hits theaters January 30, 2026
Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve is back with Mayasabha, a psychological thriller starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle.
The film will be released in cinemas across India and is presented by Pickle Entertainment.
What's the story vibe?
Set in a rundown theater owned by a longtime resident, Mayasabha dives into the messiness of human relationships and the illusions people live by.
Barve describes it as "The film steps boldly into territory where symbolism meets suspense, and where silence reveals more than dialogue."
The film has been described as a bold and unique psychological thriller.
Festival buzz and ratings
Mayasabha has already impressed at major film festivals like the Third Asian Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival this January.
It opened the Annabhau Sathe Film Festival in Pune and drew attention during the closing phase of Mumbai's Jagran Film Festival 2025—earning rave reviews along the way.
On IMDb, it's currently rated 8.4/10.