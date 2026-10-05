Rahman returns to Bengaluru after 8 years with Wonderment tour
Entertainment
AR Rahman finally made his way back to Bengaluru after eight years, lighting up the KTPO Grounds on Saturday night with his Wonderment Tour.
The nearly three-hour show started right on time and mixed up his classic Tamil and Hindi hits, plus a surprise Kannada song that really got the crowd buzzing.
Prakash, Gandhi and Barot joined Rahman
Rahman was joined by singers Vijay Prakash and Jonita Gandhi, while musicians including Ranjit Barot added to the spectacle.
The set list featured fan favorites like Roja and Hosanna, turning the whole place into one big sing-along.
Even with a few hiccups too, fans were all in, proving just how much Bengaluru still loves Rahman's magic on stage.