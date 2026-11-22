A R Rahman just shared that he spent nearly three years composing the music for the upcoming film Ramayana, turning down 10 to 12 other movies to focus on it.

He spoke about how this project felt different and required extra care, as it's meant to bring the epic story to life with a fresh sound.

The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, aims for a unique blend of tradition and modernity.