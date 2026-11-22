Rahman spent nearly 3 years composing music for upcoming 'Ramayana'
A R Rahman just shared that he spent nearly three years composing the music for the upcoming film Ramayana, turning down 10 to 12 other movies to focus on it.
He spoke about how this project felt different and required extra care, as it's meant to bring the epic story to life with a fresh sound.
The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, aims for a unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Rahman: 'Ravana Tandav' needed 12-13 versions
Renowned German composer Hans Zimmer. One of their toughest challenges was perfecting Ravana Tandav: it took 12 to 13 versions before they were happy with it.
Rahman said, "It is terrifying but we have to do it because I love both. I am multicultural in a way." He also mentioned how his multicultural background helps him mix Indian styles with global sounds to create something special.