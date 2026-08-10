Rahman's son Ameen in minor Chennai Kathipara flyover accident
Entertainment
A R Ameen, playback singer and son of music legend A R Rahman, was involved in a minor car accident near Chennai's Kathipara flyover.
Ameen was traveling with a friend in his Porsche when it collided with a Wagon-R entered the main road from a side road.
Thankfully, everyone had only minor injuries, and both were discharged from the hospital soon after.
Cars seized, Rahman's son resumes music
Police have seized both cars and started an investigation.
The other person traveling in the Wagon-R was also treated for injuries and discharged.
Despite the scare, Ameen is back to working on music: he recently lent his voice to the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi and collaborated on the independent single Bheegi Bheegi with Jasleen Royal.