'Rahu Ketu' trailer: Pulkit-Shalini-Varun's film promises quirky comedy
Entertainment
The trailer for Rahu Ketu is out, bringing together Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey in a comedy-drama that mixes mythological twists with modern humor.
Directed by Vipul Vig, the film lands in theaters on January 16 and kicks off 2026's comedy lineup.
What to expect
Rahu Ketu stands out for its playful blend of mythology and laughs—think "mytho-meets-masti."
Fans are especially looking forward to seeing Samrat and Sharma team up again after Fukrey.
With Piyush Mishra also in the cast and plenty of buzz online, this fresh take on comedy has already caught everyone's attention.