'Kennedy' was most taxing role of Rahul Bhat's career

Bhat also spoke about the difficulties he faced while shooting his first scene as Kennedy. The scene was set at a busy junction during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people wearing masks. "The first scene I shot was at a very busy junction, and we had to recreate the whole COVID atmosphere - wearing masks, controlled chaos," he said.

Character immersion

'Kennedy's darkness lingered long after shooting, cut: Bhat

Bhat also confessed that the darker parts of Kennedy's narrative had a lasting effect on him. "Every moment with this character was dark - tapping into his isolation, moral decay, and emotional numbness," he said. "There were times when I had to sit alone after takes just to recalibrate because it lingers long after 'cut.'" "One sequence that was especially disturbing was the killing spree, and of course, the climax was something that really pushed me emotionally."