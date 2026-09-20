Raina and Shankr deny December 2026 wedding rumors on Instagram
Entertainment
Comedian Samay Raina and actor Medha Shankr just put an end to rumors about their supposed December 2026 wedding.
The buzz started after Medha appeared on Samay's show, India's Got Latent 2, and a Reddit post claimed they were tying the knot.
Both took to Instagram to clear things up: no wedding is happening.
Raina jokes December booked, Shankr laughs
Samay joked that his December is already booked with his India tour, so a wedding isn't on the cards, tagging Medha and adding "sorry will have to postpone" with a playful song reference.
Medha joined in by resharing his post and dropping laughter emojis, making it clear they're both taking the rumors in stride.