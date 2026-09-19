Raina roasts Siddiqui over 'Thamma' on 'India's Got Latent 2'

On a recent episode of India's Got Latent 2, comedian Samay Raina poked fun at Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his role in the box-office flop Thamma, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Raina asked, "Sir, why did you do Thamma?" and Siddiqui replied, "Well, it got made. It's done."