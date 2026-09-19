Raina roasts Siddiqui over 'Thamma' on 'India's Got Latent 2'
Entertainment
On a recent episode of India's Got Latent 2, comedian Samay Raina poked fun at Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his role in the box-office flop Thamma, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
Raina asked, "Sir, why did you do Thamma?" and Siddiqui replied, "Well, it got made. It's done."
Siddiqui says he'd repeat 'Thamma' role
The episode was full of laughs as Raina and Siddiqui joked about the film, with Siddiqui even saying he'd act just like he did in Thamma if asked again.
Guest appearances from Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, and Kaustubh Agarwal kept things lively.
Known for his unique film choices, Siddiqui took the roast in stride.