Raj, known for 'Ghost' and 'Thaggede Le,' dies aged 27
Entertainment
Ananya Raj, known for her roles in Ghost and Thaggede Le, has passed away at just 27.
Her family shared that she died peacefully in her sleep after a long struggle with physical and mental health issues.
They called her "strong spirited girl" who "fought like a warrior," and asked for privacy as they grieve.
Debuted in '7 Hours to Go'
Starting out in Mumbai, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 7 Hours to Go (2016) and later appeared in films like The Final Exit and Ghost.
She also starred in the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual Madrasi Gang, plus music videos, building a loyal following along the way.