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Home / News / Entertainment News / Shilpa Shetty's husband reveals suicidal thoughts over divorce rumors
Shilpa Shetty's husband reveals suicidal thoughts over divorce rumors
Raj Kundra opens up about jail struggles

Shilpa Shetty's husband reveals suicidal thoughts over divorce rumors

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 19, 2026
12:54 pm
What's the story

Businessman and actor Raj Kundra has opened up about his harrowing experience in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. In a recent interview with ABP News, he revealed, "I was managing there somehow." "One day, news came through the media - it was a rumour, as I later found out, that Shilpa Shetty (Kundra) was leaving Raj Kundra and that we were getting divorced."

Emotional turmoil

'That night I couldn't sleep...'

Kundra added, "That night I couldn't sleep because I felt like giving up my life."

"I felt there was no point in living because, for me, there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. I felt like ending my life."

"The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, 'This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don't worry about it.'"

"After that call, I got so much courage."

Legal battle

Kundra's arrest and subsequent bail

Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, for allegedly being involved in a pornography racket.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch's investigation into the case led them to apps like Hotshots and Bollyfame.

In September 2021, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Kundra and three others.

He was granted bail by a Mumbai magistrate on September 20, 2021.

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Post-release activities

His life post-release

Since his release, Kundra has been vocal about the case and his time in custody.

He also made a film inspired by his experience, UT69 (2023).

Kundra was last seen on the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, where he was eliminated early in the competition.

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