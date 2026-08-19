Shilpa Shetty's husband reveals suicidal thoughts over divorce rumors

Kundra added, "That night I couldn't sleep because I felt like giving up my life."

"I felt there was no point in living because, for me, there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. I felt like ending my life."

"The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, 'This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don't worry about it.'"

"After that call, I got so much courage."