Shilpa Shetty's husband reveals suicidal thoughts over divorce rumors
What's the story
Businessman and actor Raj Kundra has opened up about his harrowing experience in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. In a recent interview with ABP News, he revealed, "I was managing there somehow." "One day, news came through the media - it was a rumour, as I later found out, that Shilpa Shetty (Kundra) was leaving Raj Kundra and that we were getting divorced."
Emotional turmoil
'That night I couldn't sleep...'
Kundra added, "That night I couldn't sleep because I felt like giving up my life."
"I felt there was no point in living because, for me, there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. I felt like ending my life."
"The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, 'This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don't worry about it.'"
"After that call, I got so much courage."
Legal battle
Kundra's arrest and subsequent bail
Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, for allegedly being involved in a pornography racket.
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch's investigation into the case led them to apps like Hotshots and Bollyfame.
In September 2021, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Kundra and three others.
He was granted bail by a Mumbai magistrate on September 20, 2021.
Post-release activities
His life post-release
Since his release, Kundra has been vocal about the case and his time in custody.
He also made a film inspired by his experience, UT69 (2023).
Kundra was last seen on the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, where he was eliminated early in the competition.