Raj Kundra reacts to ₹60cr fraud allegations
Raj Kundra, entrepreneur and husband of Shilpa Shetty, has pushed back against claims that he defrauded Deepak Kothari of ₹60 crore.
The accusations are about investments made in a company that shut down back in December 2016.
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is now looking into the matter, and Kundra says he's fully cooperating.
All financial moves were transparent: Kundra
Kundra explained that Kothari's money was put in as equity—not a loan—supported by official agreements.
The company, which ran a celebrity home shopping channel, struggled after demonetization and had to close.
He says all financial moves were transparent and approved by the board (including input from Kothari's son).
Even though these claims surfaced almost nine years later, Kundra is confident the legal process will clear his name and stands by his business integrity.