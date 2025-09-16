Raj Kundra reacts to ₹60cr fraud allegations

All financial moves were transparent: Kundra

Kundra explained that Kothari's money was put in as equity—not a loan—supported by official agreements.

The company, which ran a celebrity home shopping channel, struggled after demonetization and had to close.

He says all financial moves were transparent and approved by the board (including input from Kothari's son).

Even though these claims surfaced almost nine years later, Kundra is confident the legal process will clear his name and stands by his business integrity.