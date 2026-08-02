Why Raj Thackeray mocked Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi over Dubai move
What's the story
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has questioned the decision of Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan to live in Dubai. Thackeray was speaking at an event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of MNS, in Mumbai on Saturday. He asked why the actors shifted abroad if they believe India has seen major progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also alleged that many industrialists have left India recently.
Allegations
Thackeray's comments on Oberoi, Madhavan
According to NDTV, Thackeray said, "Vivek Oberoi...who made a film (PM Narendra Modi) on Modi and played Modi's role...has also gone to live in Dubai."
He also questioned Madhavan, who has previously praised the PM.
"R Madhavan who praised PM Modi...where does he live? He lives in Dubai. So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, if they believe that PM Modi is developing India, then why are they living in a foreign land?"
Criticism
Actors work in 'government-sponsored' films before returning abroad: Thackeray
Thackeray further alleged that actors work in "government-sponsored" films before returning abroad.
He said, "They will come here, work in a government-sponsored film like Dhurandhar and then will go back to Dubai."
Madhavan has previously said he moved to Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic for his son's swimming career.
Oberoi, meanwhile, has said he relocated to Dubai for business expansion.
Political remarks
Thackeray on Jantar Mantar protest against Modi
Thackeray also commented on the derogatory language used against PM Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He said he agreed with PM Modi's recent appeal to forgive "misguided children" and guide them on the right path, but added that BJP workers should also be held to the same standard.
He alleged that BJP's online supporters routinely target public figures, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
Respectful discourse
'Abuse directed at anyone unacceptable'
Thackeray said, "Even they should be asked to stop. BJP troll teams started this. As you sow, so shall you reap."
He added that abuse directed at anyone was unacceptable.
He also spoke about the NEET paper leak issue, saying it was just a trigger for the CJP protests, but the overwhelming response was due to years of accumulated public grievances.