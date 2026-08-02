Why Raj Thackeray mocked Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi over Dubai move

According to NDTV, Thackeray said, "Vivek Oberoi...who made a film (PM Narendra Modi) on Modi and played Modi's role...has also gone to live in Dubai."

He also questioned Madhavan, who has previously praised the PM.

"R Madhavan who praised PM Modi...where does he live? He lives in Dubai. So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, if they believe that PM Modi is developing India, then why are they living in a foreign land?"