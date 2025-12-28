'Raja Saab': Malavika calls working with Prabhas 'dream come true'

Malavika Mohanan , who is gearing up for her Telugu debut in The Raja Saab opposite superstar Prabhas , has called the experience a "dream come true." In an interview with Zoom, she recalled being mesmerized by Prabhas's film Baahubali and revealed that she always wanted to make her Telugu debut opposite him. The film is set to release on January 9, 2026.

Career path Mohanan's journey to 'The Raja Saab' Mohanan also recalled a past opportunity to work with Prabhas in Salaar (2023), directed by Prashanth Neel. Although that didn't work out, she was later approached for The Raja Saab. "Within 6-8 months, I got a call for this film. And I was like what are the odds, you know. Another chance to make my debut with Prabhas sir, and it worked out," she shared.

Film details 'The Raja Saab' is a big-budget film Mohanan also gave a sneak peek into the film, which she described as a "big movie with a lot of sets, a lot of VFX." The film took considerable time to finish, but is finally ready for release on January 9. "I had a fantastic time working with him," she added. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt and Nidhhi Agerwal.