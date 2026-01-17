'Raja Saab' struggles in 2nd weekend; here's day-wise collection
Raja Saab, a Telugu horror-comedy starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi Dasari, hit theaters on January 9 with plenty of buzz.
The film follows a village man caring for his grandmother with Alzheimer's while she waits for the return of her husband, Kanakaraja, whom she believes will come back after completing an important mission.
Despite a star-studded cast—Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and more—the movie is losing steam after its first week.
In numbers:
Raja Saab kicked off strong with ₹53.75cr on opening day (₹6cr from Hindi). It collected about ₹130cr net in India during week one and reached a worldwide total of around ₹161cr by the end of its first weekend.
However, collections have dropped sharply since then.
Budget blues
With a massive budget of ₹400cr, the film has only recovered about a third of its costs so far—leaving over 66% still to make up.
If things don't pick up soon, Raja Saab could go down as another big-budget misfire for Prabhas after Radhe Shyam.