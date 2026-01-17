'Raja Saab' struggles in 2nd weekend; here's day-wise collection Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Raja Saab, a Telugu horror-comedy starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi Dasari, hit theaters on January 9 with plenty of buzz.

The film follows a village man caring for his grandmother with Alzheimer's while she waits for the return of her husband, Kanakaraja, whom she believes will come back after completing an important mission.

Despite a star-studded cast—Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and more—the movie is losing steam after its first week.