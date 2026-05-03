Riteish's 'Raja Shivaji' earns over ₹20cr in 2 days
What's the story
Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji has made a strong debut at the box office, with its opening day collection setting a record for the highest-ever for a Marathi film. However, the film witnessed a slight dip in collections on its second day, earning ₹10.55 crore on Saturday. This brings the total India gross collection to ₹26.06 crore and total India net collection to ₹21.9 crore so far, per Sacnilk.
Box office clash
'Raja Shivaji' was released alongside 'Ek Din' and 'Devil Wears...'
Despite facing competition for screens from Ek Din, Raja Shivaji has managed to hold its ground. The film raked in ₹3.4 crore from Hindi shows and ₹7.15 crore from Marathi shows. Meanwhile, Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, failed to make a mark at the box office, earning a dismal ₹2.15 crore in two days. Raja Shivaji is also competing with The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has minted ₹9.5 crore (net) in India so far.
Film details
More about 'Raja Shivaji'
Directed by Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji was released on Friday in both Marathi and Hindi. The film is produced by Deshmukh's wife, Genelia Deshmukh, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte, among others.