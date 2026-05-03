Riteish's 'Raja Shivaji' earns over ₹20cr in 2 days

Box office clash

'Raja Shivaji' was released alongside 'Ek Din' and 'Devil Wears...'

Despite facing competition for screens from Ek Din, Raja Shivaji has managed to hold its ground. The film raked in ₹3.4 crore from Hindi shows and ₹7.15 crore from Marathi shows. Meanwhile, Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, failed to make a mark at the box office, earning a dismal ₹2.15 crore in two days. Raja Shivaji is also competing with The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has minted ₹9.5 crore (net) in India so far.