'Raja Shivaji' full album by Ajay-Atul releases alongside film premiere
Entertainment
The much-awaited Raja Shivaji movie just dropped its full music album, with Ajay-Atul at the helm. Released in both Marathi and Hindi, the album arrived on the same day as the film's global premiere.
If you're into softer vibes, check out Phool Parijaat: it's a romantic track that brings some real heart to the lineup.
'Raja Shivaji' stars Dutt Bachchan Balan
Directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh and starring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, Raja Shivaji is backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.
You can stream the soundtrack now on all major platforms via Warner Music India and Desh Music.
Expect songs about bravery and strength: tracks like Chhatrapati Anthem and Jai Shivrai are all about celebrating Shivaji Maharaj's legacy with powerful energy.