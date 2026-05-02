'Raja Shivaji' full album by Ajay-Atul releases alongside film premiere Entertainment May 02, 2026

The much-awaited Raja Shivaji movie just dropped its full music album, with Ajay-Atul at the helm. Released in both Marathi and Hindi, the album arrived on the same day as the film's global premiere.

If you're into softer vibes, check out Phool Parijaat: it's a romantic track that brings some real heart to the lineup.