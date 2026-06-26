'Raja Shivaji' is out on Netflix

'Raja Shivaji' starring Riteish Deshmukh arrives on OTT

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:20 pm Jun 26, 202605:20 pm

What's the story

The historical drama Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, has made its digital debut on Netflix. The film was released in theaters on May 1 and received positive reviews for its grand scale and powerful performances. The OTT platform announced the news earlier today with an intriguing poster that read, "Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje. Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix."