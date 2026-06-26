'Raja Shivaji' starring Riteish Deshmukh arrives on OTT
What's the story
The historical drama Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, has made its digital debut on Netflix. The film was released in theaters on May 1 and received positive reviews for its grand scale and powerful performances. The OTT platform announced the news earlier today with an intriguing poster that read, "Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje. Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix."
Cast details
'Raja Shivaji' cast
Apart from Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji stars Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan in key roles. The film also features superstar Salman Khan in a special appearance as Jeeva Mahala. It was produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.
Critical reception
Film's box office success
The film was made on a budget of ₹75-₹100 cr, making it the most expensive Marathi film ever produced. It collected ₹117.97 crore worldwide and ₹113.7 crore at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, becoming the highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time, as per Sacnilk.