'Raja Shivaji': Riteish requests fans not to share spoilers

Riteish Deshmukh 's directorial venture Raja Shivaji , which released on May 1, is performing decently at the box office . One day after its release, the actor-director shared a video requesting viewers not to share spoilers for those who haven't watched it yet. In the film, Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and has received mixed reviews for his performance.

Video message Deshmukh requested fans not to share spoilers In a video shared on Saturday, Deshmukh spoke in Marathi and thanked those who have watched Raja Shivaji. He said, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. You are making videos in theaters and posting them outside. I just request you not to post videos. If you still feel so, you can post. But please don't post videos." He added that he wants viewers to enjoy the surprises without any spoilers ruining their experience.

Film performance More about the film and its box office collection According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji earned ₹11.35 crore on its first day. On the second day, it collected ₹2.68 crore, bringing the total to ₹14.03 crore so far. The film is expected to cross ₹20 crore on its third day. Raja Shivaji is a Marathi-Hindi historical action drama that chronicles the life of Shivaji, focusing on his battles against Mughal and Bijapur Sultanate oppression.

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