'Raja Shivaji': Riteish requests fans not to share spoilers
What's the story
Riteish Deshmukh's directorial venture Raja Shivaji, which released on May 1, is performing decently at the box office. One day after its release, the actor-director shared a video requesting viewers not to share spoilers for those who haven't watched it yet. In the film, Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and has received mixed reviews for his performance.
Video message
Deshmukh requested fans not to share spoilers
In a video shared on Saturday, Deshmukh spoke in Marathi and thanked those who have watched Raja Shivaji. He said, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. You are making videos in theaters and posting them outside. I just request you not to post videos. If you still feel so, you can post. But please don't post videos." He added that he wants viewers to enjoy the surprises without any spoilers ruining their experience.
Film performance
More about the film and its box office collection
According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji earned ₹11.35 crore on its first day. On the second day, it collected ₹2.68 crore, bringing the total to ₹14.03 crore so far. The film is expected to cross ₹20 crore on its third day. Raja Shivaji is a Marathi-Hindi historical action drama that chronicles the life of Shivaji, focusing on his battles against Mughal and Bijapur Sultanate oppression.
Star-studded film
Who else stars in 'Raja Shivaji'?
Raja Shivaji boasts a star-studded cast including Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Bhagyashree as Jijabai, Mahesh Manjrekar as Lakhuji Jadhav, and Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan. The film also features Vidya Balan as Badi Begum and Jitendra Joshi as Pantaji Gopinath. It marks the acting debut of Deshmukh and Genelia's son, Rahyl.