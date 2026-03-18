'Raja Shivaji' teaser to be attached to 'Dhurandhar': Exclusive

More about 'Raja Shivaji'

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Filming initially covered Shivaji's early years. Expect some star power: Salman Khan pops up as Jiva Mahala and Sanjay Dutt appears as Afzal Khan.

Directed by and starring Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji will release in six languages (Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam), with music by Ajay-Atul and visuals by Santosh Sivan in his Marathi debut.