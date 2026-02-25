Rajamouli shot 'Varanasi' at Nagarjuna's motion-capture lab

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has inaugurated what is being called the most advanced motion capture facility in India, the A&M MoCap Lab at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The facility is a collaboration between Akkineni Nagarjuna 's Annapurna Studios and Shobu Yarlagadda's Mihira Visual Labs, with Hollywood's Animatrik Film Design as the technology partner.

Film details Rajamouli revealed 'Varanasi' used this facility During the launch, Rajamouli also revealed that important sequences from his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were shot at the facility. "With the introduction of A&M's motion capture technology, that gap has finally been bridged. We utilized this facility in the making of crucial sequences in Varanasi and the results were simply fantastic," he said.

Industry impact Nagarjuna called it a 'milestone for Indian cinema' Nagarjuna called the launch a "milestone for Indian cinema." He said, "For decades, Indian filmmakers have aspired to tell large-scale stories that match global standards, but access to high-end technology was often a limitation." "With A&M, filmmakers can now bring everything from epic adventures to intricate science fiction dramas and animation films to life right here in Hyderabad." Yarlagadda stressed on creating advanced technology ecosystems within India for global competitiveness.

Facility features Take a look at the facility The A&M MoCap Lab boasts a 60-by-40-by-30-foot capture volume with Vicon Valkyrie VK26 cameras for sub-millimeter optical tracking precision and real-time data streaming. It also has Unreal Engine for live virtual production previsualization and Stereo Head-Mounted Camera units for high-resolution facial performance capture, per Variety. The facility is modular and can be disassembled and reassembled on location as per production requirements.

