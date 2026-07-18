Rajamouli unveils Chopra 1st look for 'Varanasi' on Chopra's birthday
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli just dropped the first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from his new film Varanasi, timed perfectly with her birthday.
The posters show two sides of her character, one fierce in all-black, and another where she's leaping joyfully with giraffes and zebras in the background.
The movie, starring Mahesh Babu, is hitting theaters on April 7, 2027.
'Varanasi' mixes myth and global destruction
Varanasi isn't your typical mythological film: it throws ancient legends into a world facing global destruction.
Mahesh Babu was earlier teased as a bloodied warrior on a bull, trident in hand, while another poster shows a meteor crashing to Earth.
Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in as the main villain for this ambitious project.