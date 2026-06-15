Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' faces ₹1,200-1,400cr money troubles starring Babu and Chopra
SS Rajamouli's next big film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is running into money troubles thanks to its massive ₹1,200 to ₹1,400 crore budget.
With the OTT market cooling off and streaming platforms offering much less for digital rights than before, the team is now looking for ways to save costs without losing quality.
Big-budget streaming payouts fall to ₹150-200cr
A couple of years ago, big-budget films could get ₹500 to ₹600 crore just from streaming deals. Now, those numbers have dropped to about ₹150 to ₹200 crore as platforms get pickier.
To handle this gap, production schedules are being tweaked and there's talk that director Rajamouli might even adjust his profit share if needed.
Despite all this, Varanasi is still aiming for an April 2027 release, with the crew working hard to keep things on track.