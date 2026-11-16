Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' in post production as dubbing not yet started
S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited magnum opus Varanasi is deep into post-production, with CG and re-recording happening right now, though dubbing hasn't kicked off yet.
The team says filming is done, but these final touches are keeping everyone busy.
'Varanasi' set for April 7 2027
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It's set for a global release on April 7, 2027.
Early stills dropped on Mahesh Babu's birthday already have fans hyped for this epic adventure.