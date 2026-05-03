Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' runs into trouble as Hyderabad denies 150 tankers
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi has run into trouble while filming in Hyderabad.
The team needed 150 water tankers for some big underwater scenes, but the city's water board said no: residential demand is just too high right now.
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas lead the cast, with the movie aiming for an April 7, 2027 release.
'Varanasi' features 20-minute 'Ramayana' sequence
The filmmakers offered to pay for the tankers, but moving that much water wasn't practical with summer shortages. This hiccup has delayed shooting plans.
On a brighter note, Varanasi will feature a unique 20-minute Ramayana sequence and follows a wild story about stopping an asteroid with a cosmic artifact, so there's still plenty to look forward to!