Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' shooting wrapped as postproduction begins, dubbing pending
SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi has officially wrapped up shooting.
The team shared that postproduction is now underway, with work happening on computer graphics and the background score.
Dubbing hasn't started yet but will kick off soon.
'Varanasi' official X post fuels excitement
Fans are on their toes after a mysterious post from the film's official X handle teased: "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi... CG works going on. RR Going on... Dubbing start cheyyaali..."
The message has only fueled excitement for what's next in this ambitious project.