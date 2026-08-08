Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' starring Babu and Chopra releases April 7, 2027
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's next big film, Varanasi, lands in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Starring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, a rugged archeologist and explorer, and Priyanka Chopra as a historian-marksman, the story follows their race to find a cosmic artifact that could save Varanasi from an asteroid disaster.
'Varanasi' 1st non-English IMAX-shot film
This adventure isn't just set in India. It travels across Africa, Antarctica, Europe, and even ancient Rome before returning to Varanasi.
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, a tech-genius villain.
Plus, Varanasi is making history as the first non-English film shot entirely in IMAX.
With most of filming already done and Shruti Haasan also on board, this one's shaping up to be massive.