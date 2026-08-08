Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' starring Babu and Chopra releases April 7, 2027

This adventure isn't just set in India. It travels across Africa, Antarctica, Europe, and even ancient Rome before returning to Varanasi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, a tech-genius villain.

Plus, Varanasi is making history as the first non-English film shot entirely in IMAX.

With most of filming already done and Shruti Haasan also on board, this one's shaping up to be massive.