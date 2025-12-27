'RajaSaab' trailer: Prabhas takes on evil spirits in a double role
The RajaSaab trailer just dropped, and it's packed with supernatural action and some classic Prabhas flair.
He steps into two roles, battling creepy spirits and even crocodiles, all while showing off some wild new powers.
The vibe mixes fun, fear, and a bit of royal drama—definitely not your average hero story.
Action, villains, and familiar faces
We see Zarina Wahab as a worried grandma praying for her grandchild's safety, while Sanjay Dutt brings the heat as the main villain.
There's plenty of action but also moments of comedy and romance woven in.
The cast rounds out with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani.
Multilingual release coming soon
RajaSaab hits theaters worldwide on January 9, 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Directed by Maruthi with music by Thaman S., the trailer is also playing before Kantara: Chapter 1 screenings starting October 2, 2025—so keep an eye out!