'RajaSaab' trailer: Prabhas takes on evil spirits in a double role
Dec 27, 2025

The RajaSaab trailer just dropped, and it's packed with supernatural action and some classic Prabhas flair.

He steps into two roles, battling creepy spirits and even crocodiles, all while showing off some wild new powers.

The vibe mixes fun, fear, and a bit of royal drama—definitely not your average hero story.