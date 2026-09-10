Rajasthan backlash: Rathore criticizes 'Mirzapur: The Movie' over 'Shoorveer' use

Senior BJP leader and former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore has written to the Central Board of Film Certification, saying, "You cannot glorify characters like these in the context of Maharana Pratap," and promised more steps.

Rapperiya Baalam, who created Shoorveer, said, "I have also sent a legal notice to the record company and the filmmakers" for using it without permission, calling its placement disrespectful.

Trouper Records responded that they officially licensed the song.

The debate continues, with many urging filmmakers to show more care toward cultural icons.