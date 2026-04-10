'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' review: Rajat Kapoor delivers gripping thriller

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, written and directed by Rajat Kapoor , is now streaming on ZEE5 . Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, the film features a large ensemble comprising Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Waluscha De Sousa, Saurabh Shukla , and Ranvir Shorey. Fast-paced and well-performed, the whodunit works extremely well due to its single-location setting and eclectic cast.

Plot One house, one dead body, and one killer The film follows a group of friends who gather to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Raman Chawla (Neil Bhoopalam) and Jayanti (Palomi Ghosh). Sohrab Handa (Pathak) is a part of this group. Caustic and mercurial, he keeps offending everyone, but nearly nobody stands up to him. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered after the party, all the friends come under suspicion. Who killed him?

#1 Great writing elevates this mystery-thriller The film makes every scene count as it gradually decodes each character. Pathak waltzes through his meaty role and has immense fun playing a politically incorrect, offensive man who "needs to grow up." Everybody hates Sohrab, but nobody wants to pick a fight. The veteran actor brings charm and magnetism to his performance, and Kapoor, Shorey, and Bhoopalam, among others, lend him ample support.

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#2 Will take you back to your favorite thrillers The serene, secluded holiday home setting amps up the thrill, lending the movie the required claustrophobic atmosphere. In that aspect, it's similar to other thrillers like the Knives Out franchise, Neeyat, and Kaun? Its sparkling ensemble also reminded me of Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which showcases a dysfunctional family's grief (or the lack thereof) after the family patriarch's death.

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#3 Everyone is suspicious, and nobody can be trusted Due to its themes, setting, and the talent involved, Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa unfolds like a stage play. We only spend a short time with the characters, but they quickly begin to feel familiar and warm. Writer-director Kapoor illuminates this world with grey characters; nearly everyone has done something wrong, and yet, they maintain the moral high ground. Kapoor calls out this hypocrisy.

#4 However, the climax feels underwhelming Sadly, the film loses its momentum toward the end as it struggles to tie up its loose ends. The big reveal about the killer seems forced and unsatisfactory, one you wouldn't expect after over an hour of solid writing, acting, and direction. Moreover, Shorey's character, a Philosophy professor, comes across as the most artificial, and required sharper dialogues.