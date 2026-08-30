Rajesh confirms joining 'King 100' with Instagram 1st look
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rajesh is now officially part of Nagarjuna's big new film, King 100.
She ended the rumors by sharing the first look on Instagram, and fans got a glimpse of Nagarjuna looking sharp, driving a luxe car, and playing piano with an empire in view.
The teaser dropped as a birthday treat for Nagarjuna's 67th.
'King 100' set for December 24
King 100 is directed by Ra Karthik (making his Telugu debut), with Tabu and Sushmita Bhatt also on board.
Devi Sri Prasad handles the music, but character details are still under wraps. The movie releases December 24, 2026.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has two more films lined up: Mahendragiri Varahi and she is reportedly part of Ravi Teja's next film, set for Sankranti 2027.