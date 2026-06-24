Rajinikanth announces 'Dharman' after multiple director changes, Marimuthu joins
Entertainment
Rajinikanth just announced his 173rd film, Dharman, and it's been quite a journey.
The project switched directors several times, from K.S. Ravikumar to Sundar C (who had to step away), then paused on a story about a nuclear scientist in Afghanistan and Russia.
Eventually, Ashwath Marimuthu came on board, winning over both Rajinikanth and producer Kamal Haasan with his fresh take.
Haasan awaited narration, Rajinikanth praised 'Dragon'
Kamal Haasan waited for the narration before giving his thumbs-up to Marimuthu as director, while Rajinikanth was all in from the start, saying, "I really liked his film Dragon. I have complete faith in him and in this project."