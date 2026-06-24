Rajinikanth announces 'Dharman' after multiple director changes, Marimuthu joins Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Rajinikanth just announced his 173rd film, Dharman, and it's been quite a journey.

The project switched directors several times, from K.S. Ravikumar to Sundar C (who had to step away), then paused on a story about a nuclear scientist in Afghanistan and Russia.

Eventually, Ashwath Marimuthu came on board, winning over both Rajinikanth and producer Kamal Haasan with his fresh take.