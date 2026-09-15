Rajinikanth calls actor Soori to congratulate on 'Mandaadi' lead performance
Entertainment
Rajinikanth called up Soori to personally congratulate him for his standout performance in the sports drama Mandaadi, which dives into Tamil Nadu's traditional boat racing scene.
For Soori, who's moved from comic side roles to leading man, this shoutout from the superstar is a big moment.
Sailboat racing anchors 'Mandaadi' story
Set in a coastal village, Mandaadi blends fierce rivalry with the excitement of sailboat racing, all while spotlighting community spirit and local culture.
The film has been praised for its positive reviews and for showing how deeply villagers connect with the sea.