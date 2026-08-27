Rajinikanth completes 'Jailer 2' and starts 'Dharman' produced by Haasan

Rajinikanth has finished shooting Jailer 2 and is already on to his next project, Dharman. This time, Kamal Haasan is producing the film.

We are acting together in Red Giant, and both stars will be sharing the screen.

Rajinikanth summed it up: "Jailer 2 shooting over. Dharman shoot is going on. Kamal is producing the film. We are acting together in Red Giant. That's it."