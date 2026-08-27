Rajinikanth completes 'Jailer 2' and starts 'Dharman' produced by Haasan
Entertainment
Rajinikanth has finished shooting Jailer 2 and is already on to his next project, Dharman. This time, Kamal Haasan is producing the film.
We are acting together in Red Giant, and both stars will be sharing the screen.
Rajinikanth summed it up: "Jailer 2 shooting over. Dharman shoot is going on. Kamal is producing the film. We are acting together in Red Giant. That's it."
Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' releases 'Ala Bolelo'
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian for another round of action.
The first song, Ala Bolelo, an upbeat mix of Tamil and Malayalam vibes by Anirudh Ravichander, just dropped, featuring Shamna Kasim.
The movie hits theaters October 15, so expect promos soon!