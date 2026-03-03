'RK x KH' to start filming in 2027? Anirudh teases
What's the story
Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after 47 years for a film tentatively titled KH x RK. The project, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was announced with an exciting promo featuring Anirudh Ravichander's retro track Aaja Raja. In a recent interview, Ravichander described the experience of working with the two stars as "surreal" and hinted at when filming would start.
Filming schedule
Ravichander predicts filming timeline for 'KH x RK'
In an interview with India Today Digital, Ravichander revealed that he thinks the movie will go on floors next year. He said, "I think probably next year, the film will go on floors, and there's a lot of hype and hoopla around it." The promo for KH x RK was released in February and features both stars showcasing their unique swag and humor.
Musical direction
How Ravichander's retro track came about
Ravichander, known for composing several high-energy mass tracks for both stars, chose a different approach this time. He went for a retro sound to complement the vibe of the promo. Admitting he felt a bit nervous before the release, he wondered if fans might expect something louder and more commercial. Nonetheless, he was relieved and delighted by the positive response to Aaja Raja.