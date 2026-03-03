'RK x KH' to start filming in 2027? Anirudh teases

Filming schedule

Ravichander predicts filming timeline for 'KH x RK'

In an interview with India Today Digital, Ravichander revealed that he thinks the movie will go on floors next year. He said, "I think probably next year, the film will go on floors, and there's a lot of hype and hoopla around it." The promo for KH x RK was released in February and features both stars showcasing their unique swag and humor.