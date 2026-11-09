Rajinikanth, MK Stalin fly to Greece for Anirudh-Kavya's wedding
What's the story
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are reportedly getting married in a destination wedding in Greece this week. The star-studded affair is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a reception scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. Ahead of the much-anticipated celebrations, several prominent celebrities and political personalities were spotted at the airport as they headed to Greece.
High-profile guests
Rajinikanth looked sleek in a black shirt at Chennai airport
Superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin were seen at Chennai airport.
Videos and pictures from the airport have surfaced on social media. The wedding is reportedly taking place over two days, on November 10 and 11, in Greece.
Rajinikanth was seen dressed in a classic black shirt and mauve trousers with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.
Travel arrangements
Stalin and Udhayanidhi's travel details
Videos of Stalin and Udhayanidhi at the security check area of Chennai airport have also surfaced.
According to reports, they boarded an Emirates flight that departed Chennai early on Monday, November 9, for Greece via Dubai.
They are expected to return to Chennai on Friday, per India Today.
Family ties
Rajinikanth's family connection to Ravichander
Rajinikanth's presence at the wedding is significant as Ravichander is his nephew.
Ravichander's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is Rajinikanth's wife Latha's sister. This makes the composer Rajinikanth's nephew, and Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth his cousins.
The two families have worked together on several films, with Ravichander composing music for movies like Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan, and Jailer 2.
Political ties
Who is Kavya Maran?
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran.
The Marans are closely related to the Karunanidhi family, with Kalanithi and Stalin being cousins. This makes Stalin a close relative of Kavya's.
Udhayanidhi is Stalin's son.
Professional life
Kavya is the CEO of SRH
Kavya is a prominent figure in business and cricket. She is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group, and is also associated with Sun TV Network.
Her appearances at IPL matches and auctions have frequently drawn attention from cricket fans.
Celebration plans
A look at the wedding details
While the couple's wedding details remain under wraps, reports suggest an intimate destination wedding in Greece this week.
The celebrations are said to be limited to close family members and a select group of friends.
A reception for the couple is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. The date was confirmed in an invite shared by Stalin.