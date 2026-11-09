Rajinikanth, MK Stalin fly to Greece for Anirudh-Kavya's wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin were seen at Chennai airport.

Videos and pictures from the airport have surfaced on social media. The wedding is reportedly taking place over two days, on November 10 and 11, in Greece.

Rajinikanth was seen dressed in a classic black shirt and mauve trousers with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.