Rajinikanth praises Sananth's performance in 'Dorothy' and meets Subbaraj

Dorothy isn't just another drama: it dives into toxic masculinity and caste issues through two friends' journeys after meeting Dorothy.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth, and has also caught the attention of Dhanush and Suriya.

Plus, it marks legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's 1,540th film as a music director, so it's making waves both for its story and its soundtrack.