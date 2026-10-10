Rajinikanth praises Sananth's performance in 'Dorothy' and meets Subbaraj
Rajinikanth just gave a huge shout-out to Karthik Subbaraj's film Dorothy, especially highlighting Sananth's performance as "Award confirm! Enna oru challenging ana role! Hats off! Sema Alaga iruntheenga! Petta la patha Anwar ah ithu."
After watching the movie, he chatted with Subbaraj and discussed the film.
Sananth shared this moment online, clearly moved by the superstar's words.
'Dorothy' tackles caste and masculinity
Dorothy isn't just another drama: it dives into toxic masculinity and caste issues through two friends' journeys after meeting Dorothy.
The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth, and has also caught the attention of Dhanush and Suriya.
Plus, it marks legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's 1,540th film as a music director, so it's making waves both for its story and its soundtrack.