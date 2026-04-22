Rajinikanth readies 'Thalaivar173' with Chakaravarthi likely directing and pre-production underway
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next big project, tentatively titled Thalaivar173, and it looks like Cibi Chakaravarthi is set to direct.
Talks with Telugu producers are going well and pre-production has kicked off.
Chakaravarthi is currently working on the script, weaving in Rajinikanth's ideas, but the final green light will come after the superstar approves the narration.
'Jailer 2' wraps, enters post-production
While Thalaivar173 is in early stages, Rajinikanth's other film, Jailer 2, has wrapped shooting and moved into post-production.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this sequel brings back familiar faces like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.
The release date is expected in mid-2026, so fans will need a bit more patience!