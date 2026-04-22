Rajinikanth readies 'Thalaivar173' with Chakaravarthi likely directing and pre-production underway Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next big project, tentatively titled Thalaivar173, and it looks like Cibi Chakaravarthi is set to direct.

Talks with Telugu producers are going well and pre-production has kicked off.

Chakaravarthi is currently working on the script, weaving in Rajinikanth's ideas, but the final green light will come after the superstar approves the narration.