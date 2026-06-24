'People who don't like us...': Rajinikanth responds to trolls

Public perception

'After many years, I've understood 1 thing...'

Rajinikanth, who has been in the public eye for decades, said he has come to understand that people's opinions are often shaped by their personal feelings toward someone. "After many years, I have understood one thing: people who don't like us will not like us no matter what we do." "And thinking that people who like us will like everything we do...is foolish. One has to be careful," he said.