'People who don't like us...': Rajinikanth responds to trolls
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth recently hit back at trolls who criticize him for his public statements and silence. The actor said that people seem to have a problem regardless of whether he speaks or remains quiet. He was speaking at the launch event of his upcoming film Dharman in Chennai on Wednesday. "The moment someone says they are calling me to speak, I feel hesitant," he said.
Criticism
'If I stay quiet, they will make fun of me...'
Rajinikanth further explained how he is often criticized for staying silent. "If I stay quiet, they will make fun of me saying, 'Why isn't he speaking? Has he kept a kozhukattai (a sweet delicacy or modak) in his mouth?'" He added, "If I speak, some will say, 'Why did he speak now?' Others will say he shouldn't have spoken at all."
Public perception
'After many years, I've understood 1 thing...'
Rajinikanth, who has been in the public eye for decades, said he has come to understand that people's opinions are often shaped by their personal feelings toward someone. "After many years, I have understood one thing: people who don't like us will not like us no matter what we do." "And thinking that people who like us will like everything we do...is foolish. One has to be careful," he said.
Career update
Rajinikanth's upcoming films
On the work front, Rajinikanth is gearing up to start shooting for Dharman. His much-discussed film with Kamal Haasan, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, will start production on Thursday, June 25. He also has Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 in the pipeline. In recent years, he has been trolled for his political views and meetings with political leaders.