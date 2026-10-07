Rajinikanth returns with 'Jailer 2' UA 16+ release October 15
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is back with Jailer 2, the sequel to his blockbuster hit.
The film has cleared censorship with a UA 16+ certificate and will release in theaters on October 15.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, it clocks in at just over 2 hours and 45 minutes.
'Jailer 2' features large star ensemble
Jailer 2 brings together stars like Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, SJ Suryah, and Vidya Balan alongside Rajinikanth. This marks his first movie to get a wide IMAX release.
Composer Anirudh Ravichander is part of the technical team.
For fans counting down to release day, a Jailer 2 Super Show will stream on Sun NXT starting October 9.