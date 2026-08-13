Rajinikanth begins 'Dharman' second schedule in style
What's the story
The production team of the highly anticipated action entertainer Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has officially entered its second shooting schedule. The announcement was made by Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan. The update was shared on their social media platforms along with a video clip featuring Rajinikanth on set. The clip is stylish, with a banger tune playing in the background.
Fan anticipation
Makers shared 'making of look' video earlier
The film has created a massive buzz among fans since its announcement. In June, the makers released a making video revealing how they arrived at Rajinikanth's look for the movie.
Director Marimuthu also shared a new poster of Rajinikanth on his social media account, saying, "We heard you!! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dharman'
In Dharman, Rajinikanth plays the role of a doctor who fights against criminals.
The film's title was announced by Haasan, who had said, "Dharmame vellum (Only Dharma will win)!"
The title poster featured Rajinikanth in an operating theater holding a scalpel while standing over the body of a slain antagonist.
The film has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. National Award-winning duo Anbariv is choreographing the stunts for the movie.