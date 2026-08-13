Rajinikanth begins 'Dharman' second schedule in style

The film has created a massive buzz among fans since its announcement. In June, the makers released a making video revealing how they arrived at Rajinikanth's look for the movie.

Director Marimuthu also shared a new poster of Rajinikanth on his social media account, saying, "We heard you!! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."