'Jailer 2': Makers announce Rajinikanth starrer's release date

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:38 pm Jul 02, 202606:38 pm

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The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film Jailer will hit theaters on October 15, Sun Pictures announced on Thursday. Superstar Rajinikanth will reprise his role in the second installment, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film's production has been completed and now awaits its grand release during the Ayudha Pooja holidays.