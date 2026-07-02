'Jailer 2': Makers announce Rajinikanth starrer's release date
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film Jailer will hit theaters on October 15, Sun Pictures announced on Thursday. Superstar Rajinikanth will reprise his role in the second installment, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film's production has been completed and now awaits its grand release during the Ayudha Pooja holidays.
Cast details
Cast of 'Jailer 2'
Like its predecessor, Jailer 2 will also have a host of popular actors in pivotal roles and cameos. The sequel will reportedly feature Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, and Yogi Babu. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
Twitter Post
See the official announcement here
Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15@rajinikanth@Nelsondilpkumar@anirudhofficial@vijaykartikdop@Nirmalcuts@ChethanDsouza@AlwaysJani@KiranDrk#PallaviSingh@valentino_suren@kabilanchelliah@RIAZthebosspic.twitter.com/mY50qNOSQh— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 2, 2026
Special appearance
Hrithik Roshan's special appearance in 'Jailer 2'
The film has already created a lot of buzz with the news of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's special appearance in Jailer 2. The much-talked-about cameo has reportedly already been shot. The first part of Jailer was a massive hit at the box office, earning ₹604.5 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.