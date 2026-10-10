Why Rajinikanth wanted Tamannaah's song in 'Jailer 2'

Nelson wasn't on board with Rajinikanth's suggestion and said, "I can't keep it just because you like it, sir."

To this, Rajinikanth clarified that his request wasn't about personal preference.

He explained, "I didn't say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant."

"I'm still in the field because I'm doing what audiences are loving."

He was seemingly referring to the nationwide popularity of Kaavaalaa, which contributed massively to Jailer's success.