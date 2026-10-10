Why Rajinikanth wanted Tamannaah's song in 'Jailer 2'
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth has revealed that he requested director Nelson to include a song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming film Jailer 2. During a promotional event for the film, he said, "The only missing element in Jailer 2 is Tamannaah. I told Nelson to keep one song for Tamannaah." To recall, Bhatia featured in the smash hit Kaavaalaa in Jailer. The sequel is set to release on October 15, 2026.
Creative differences
Nelson's initial reaction to Rajinikanth's request
Nelson wasn't on board with Rajinikanth's suggestion and said, "I can't keep it just because you like it, sir."
To this, Rajinikanth clarified that his request wasn't about personal preference.
He explained, "I didn't say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant."
"I'm still in the field because I'm doing what audiences are loving."
He was seemingly referring to the nationwide popularity of Kaavaalaa, which contributed massively to Jailer's success.
Star-studded sequel
Meet the cast of 'Jailer 2'
Rajinikanth will reprise his role in Jailer 2, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik.
The sequel also features S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna.
Fans can also look forward to cameo appearances by Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi.
The first part was a major success, reportedly earning ₹348.55 crore net in India and grossing ₹604.5 crore worldwide.