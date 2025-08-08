Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' gets release date, animated tribute to actor planned

'Coolie' to be released in 4 languages

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie clocks in at nearly 3 hours and has an "Adult" rating. Rajinikanth takes on the role of Deva in this Lokesh Cinematic Universe film.

The cast features Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Monisha Blessy.

You can catch it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, or Kannada—so plenty of options for fans everywhere!