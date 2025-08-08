Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' gets release date, animated tribute to actor planned
Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie has officially cleared censors and is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
To mark his incredible 50 years in cinema, the movie will open with a special animated tribute to his journey.
'Coolie' to be released in 4 languages
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie clocks in at nearly 3 hours and has an "Adult" rating. Rajinikanth takes on the role of Deva in this Lokesh Cinematic Universe film.
The cast features Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Monisha Blessy.
You can catch it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, or Kannada—so plenty of options for fans everywhere!