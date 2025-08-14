Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' heads to OTT: Where to watch, when
Rajinikanth's latest action thriller "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from mid-October 2025.
The film, which premiered in theaters across North America on August 13-14, features a star-packed cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan (cameo), Upendra, and Soubin Shahir.
Language options and other details
You'll find "Coolie" on Amazon Prime Video with Tamil audio and subtitles, expected to be available in multiple languages for wider reach.
The movie had a splashy theatrical launch across North America in formats like IMAX and 4DX at select cinemas.
Box office collection and critical reception
"Coolie" pulled in over ₹46 crore in advance bookings before release and has been getting positive reviews for its high-energy action.
Fans on social media have praised Kanagaraj's direction, the all-star cast, Anirudh Ravichander's music—and yes, Aamir Khan's cameo got a special shoutout too.