Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' heads to OTT: Where to watch, when

You'll find "Coolie" on Amazon Prime Video with Tamil audio and subtitles, expected to be available in multiple languages for wider reach. The movie had a splashy theatrical launch across North America in formats like IMAX and 4DX at select cinemas.

Box office collection and critical reception

"Coolie" pulled in over ₹46 crore in advance bookings before release and has been getting positive reviews for its high-energy action.

Fans on social media have praised Kanagaraj's direction, the all-star cast, Anirudh Ravichander's music—and yes, Aamir Khan's cameo got a special shoutout too.