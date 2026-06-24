Rajinikanth's film 'Dharman' poster shows him as surgeon with scalpel

Ravichander on board for 'Dharman' music

Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the music.

Editor Pradeep E Raghav returns after an earlier suspension over piracy issues. He apologized and is back in action for Dharman.

The project went through several directors before settling on Marimuthu.

Kamal Haasan shared the poster online with the message "Dharmame vellum" ("Dharma alone will win"), adding an extra touch of hope to the launch.