Rajinikanth's film 'Dharman' poster shows him as surgeon with scalpel
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's next big movie finally has a name: Dharman!
The reveal dropped today, along with a poster showing him as a surgeon holding a scalpel.
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film also stars Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Yogi Babu.
Ravichander on board for 'Dharman' music
Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the music.
Editor Pradeep E Raghav returns after an earlier suspension over piracy issues. He apologized and is back in action for Dharman.
The project went through several directors before settling on Marimuthu.
Kamal Haasan shared the poster online with the message "Dharmame vellum" ("Dharma alone will win"), adding an extra touch of hope to the launch.