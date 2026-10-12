Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' nets nearly ₹30cr in advance sales worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is already a box office storm, pulling in nearly ₹30 crore worldwide in advance ticket sales, and it hasn't even released yet!

Over ₹20 crore of that comes from overseas bookings/markets, showing just how much global hype there is for Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

With three days to go and more shows being added, these numbers are only expected to climb.