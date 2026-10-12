Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' nets nearly ₹30cr in advance sales worldwide
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is already a box office storm, pulling in nearly ₹30 crore worldwide in advance ticket sales, and it hasn't even released yet!
Over ₹20 crore of that comes from overseas bookings/markets, showing just how much global hype there is for Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
With three days to go and more shows being added, these numbers are only expected to climb.
'Jailer 2' India opening bookings ₹10.79cr
In India alone, advance bookings have crossed ₹10.79 crore for opening day, with Tamil Nadu leading at ₹6.34 crore and strong demand in Kerala and Karnataka too.
Night screenings are especially popular: many are already sold out or close to full, especially in Chennai where bookings hit ₹3.15 crore.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar alongside Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 drops on October 15, so there's something for everyone!