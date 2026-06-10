Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan' to receive AI remaster under Eros Remastered
Rajinikanth's 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan is making a comeback, this time with a fresh AI remaster. As part of Eros Innovations's "Eros Remastered" project, the movie will get upgraded visuals to help classic Indian films connect with today's audiences.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, R Sarathkumar, Nassar, and Shobana.
Eros announces Brahmand and Universe
Kochadaiiyaan was India's first photorealistic motion capture movie, a huge step for Indian cinema tech back in the day. Now, the film is set for an AI-driven reimagined version as part of Eros Remastered.
Alongside this, Eros Innovations announced two more big projects: Eros Brahmand (nine mythological titles) and Eros Universe (sequels and spin-offs for six popular films).
Founder Kishore Lulla summed it up: "We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles, and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats."