Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan' to receive AI remaster under Eros Remastered

Eros announces Brahmand and Universe

Kochadaiiyaan was India's first photorealistic motion capture movie, a huge step for Indian cinema tech back in the day. Now, the film is set for an AI-driven reimagined version as part of Eros Remastered.

Alongside this, Eros Innovations announced two more big projects: Eros Brahmand (nine mythological titles) and Eros Universe (sequels and spin-offs for six popular films).

Founder Kishore Lulla summed it up: "We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles, and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats."