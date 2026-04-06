Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar173' directed by Chakaravarthi starts filming April 27 2026

'Thalaivar173' cast: Shobana, Joseph, Mohan

The cast lineup is expected to feature Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Fun fact: Sundar C. was first approached to direct but couldn't join due to other projects.

Rajinikanth also has Jailer 2 coming up and might reunite with Kamal Haasan for another film later in the year, so there's plenty for fans to look forward to!