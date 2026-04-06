Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar173' directed by Chakaravarthi starts filming April 27 2026
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is back with a new film, tentatively called Thalaivar173.
Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and co-produced by Kamal Haasan under RKFI, the movie is reported to begin filming on April 27, 2026, after a quick promo shoot in Chennai.
It promises action and some emotional moments, with plans to hit theaters around Pongal 2027.
'Thalaivar173' cast: Shobana, Joseph, Mohan
The cast lineup is expected to feature Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan.
Fun fact: Sundar C. was first approached to direct but couldn't join due to other projects.
Rajinikanth also has Jailer 2 coming up and might reunite with Kamal Haasan for another film later in the year, so there's plenty for fans to look forward to!